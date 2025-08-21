Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

The application submitted that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court

Supreme Court, SC

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to picking up of stray dogs.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to accord urgent hearing after a lawyer mentioned that an application has been filed in this regard.

The application submitted that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court.

The whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR is because of "inaction" of local authorities, the top court had said on August 14 while reserving its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions passed by the apex court.

 

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

States will be at whims of governor if nod to Bills withheld: Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks if harmony between governor, state govt meets Constitution's vision

B Sudershan Reddy

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Kerala, TN on their objection to President seeking views

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM on 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investors

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

Parliament

Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid protests

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Topics : Supreme Court Stray dogs MCD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon