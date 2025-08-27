Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Meat sale banned in Indore ahead of upcoming festive days of Hindus, Jains

Meat sale banned in Indore ahead of upcoming festive days of Hindus, Jains

Officials said many people from the Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments

Jaipur: People take part in a traditional procession as part of Janmashtmi festival celebration, in Jaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Representative Image: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals celebrated by Hindus and Jains, the city Mayor has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the sale of meat will be completely banned in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Dol Gyaras (September 3), Anant Chaturdashi (September 6) celebrated by Hindus, and Paryushan festival of Jains.

He said, I have instructed the municipal corporation officials to ensure strict compliance of this ban. Appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

 

Officials said many people from the Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jammu Rains, Rains

Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

shimla rains, rain

Himachal rain damage: Death toll rises to 310, losses cross ₹2,450 crore

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Fast food,German cuisine,National dishes,Dairy products,Nutrients,Protein,Hamburger,Cheese,Big Mac,French fries,McDonald's,Vegetarianism,Food Retail & Distribution (NEC),Restaurants & Bars (NEC),Search Engines,Carbonated Soft Drinks,Quick Service Res

Healthy push: McDonald's, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India

Topics : Meat sellers Indore festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon