Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

CM said that the state government is fully standing with the disaster-affected people and every possible arrangement will be made for the better rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

The disaster-affected people are our own people, not only the state government, but the central government is also standing strongly with them | (Photo:PTI)

ANI
Aug 27 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adding further, the official statement read, "In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully standing with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were carried out on a war footing everywhere. The response time was commendable."

The statement further highlighted that arrangements will be made for better rehabilitation. "He praised the work being done by the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pauri during the disaster. He said that every possible arrangement will be made for the better rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people."

 

"No stone will be left unturned at the government level. The disaster-affected people are our own people, not only the state government, but the central government is also standing strongly with them,' concluded the official statement.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) visited the disaster-affected areas of Dharali, Harsil and Mukhaba in Uttarkashi district and met the affected families. He also took stock of the situation of relief and security operations.

During his visit to Mukhaba, the Governor on Monday held discussions with officials from the District Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF and other security agencies. He also received detailed information about the progress of disaster management, relief, and security operations.

The Governor met the affected families from Dharali Harshil in Mukhaba and assured them of all possible cooperation and assistance. He said that in this hour of crisis, the state government and the entire administration are standing firmly with them.

Singh directed officials to prepare a concrete, long-term action plan for assisting and rehabilitating disaster-affected families, enabling them to return to normal life soon.

The Governor too praised the coordination among the District Administration, the Army, the NDRF, the SDRF and other agencies working in the affected area. He said that relief and rescue operations gained momentum due to their dedication, hard work and prompt action.

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand flood Floods in India landslide

Aug 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

