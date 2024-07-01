EaseMyTrip inks MoU with UP EcoTourism Development Board to boost tourism

EaseMyTrip will also promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative Image)

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board (UPETDB) to boost state tourism.

The objective of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to foster a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the promotion and development of tourism in Uttar Pradesh, EaseMyTrip.com said in a statement.

This partnership will leverage EaseMyTrip's extensive reach and technological expertise to highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich eco-tourism offerings, it added.

Under the collaboration, EaseMyTrip will also promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh on its online portal.

"We are excited to start this new project with UPETDB. Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, popularity, and stunning natural beauty, hosts a plethora of underrated and unexplored destinations waiting to be discovered by more people.

"We are confident that our collaboration with the UPETDB will not only benefit both parties but also contribute significantly to the growth and enhancement of tourism across the state," EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said.

EaseMyTrip will also curate and market bespoke tourism packages showcasing Uttar Pradesh's unexplored destinations, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and traditional crafts.

"Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of these diverse and rich offerings. This strategic partnership will not only drive significant growth but also position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for travellers," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, and Director General, Mukesh Kumar Meshram added.