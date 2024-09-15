Medic rape-murder: SHO brought to special Crime Branch after medical test

The arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal was brought to the special Crime Branch in Kolkata by the CBI after his medical test at BR Singh Hospital. Abhijit Mondal, along with Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Meanwhile, junior doctors continue their protest for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata. Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan to meet the protesting doctors, assuring them that their demands would be addressed and that action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking to the doctors, the Chief Minister expressed her concern over their situation, stating that she had been losing sleep over their protest in the rain.

"I have been a student leader myself and have struggled a lot in life, so I understand your situation. I am not concerned about my position. It rained all night while you were protesting, and I was worried... I will review your demands. I don't run the government alone; I will consult senior officials and find a solution. Whoever is guilty will be punished. I ask for some time. The state government will not take any action against you," she said.

She further urged the protesting doctors to return to work, saying, "I request you to resume work. All the work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has begun and will continue."

The second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9.