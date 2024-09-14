Protect citizens rights, ensure speedy justice for victims: HM Shah to DGPs

The home minister directed the DGPs to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new laws in letter and spirit. | File Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the country's top police officers to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. On the second day of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2024 here, Shah asserted that it has become necessary to identify emerging national security challenges like rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics, and tackle them before they become major challenges. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing the Director Generals of Police, Shah said, "I urge you to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims."



He proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing.

"It is now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online frauds and tackle them before they become major challenges," he said addressing top security officials of the country.

Shah's remarks came days after attacks on civilians using drones in Manipur led to a resurrection of ethnic violence in the restive Northeastern state.

Security forces have also been regularly detecting drones along the International Border in Punjab where unmanned aerial vehicles are used to drop arms and ammunition from across the border.

The home minister also emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency and the State Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

He underscored that substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism affected areas and the Northeast.

The home minister appealed to state DGPs to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047.

Expressing satisfaction with anti-Maoist efforts, he cautioned states that recently achieved success in freeing their areas from armed formations to maintain vigilance.

Shah emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only by a change in mindset, adoption of technology, and seamless coordination.

The home minister directed the DGPs to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new laws in letter and spirit.

He appealed to young police officers to apply their minds to strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala.

Shah appealed to all DGPs to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics, and new techniques. He asked them to ensure the utilisation of the cutting-edge database being maintained by central agencies.