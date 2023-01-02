JUST IN
Latest LIVE: India on side of peace, says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
Probe into death of two Russians being conducted in open mind: Odisha DGP
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya late Sunday night: NCS
Story in numbers: PMLA registrations up four-fold, higher than a decade ago
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video link on Tuesday
1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone: Govt
Minimum temperature drops to 5.5 degree Celsius in Delhi, says IMD
Top headlines: Revellers celebrate New Year, China Covid fight in new phase
Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category in New Year as AQI reaches 301
icon-arrow-left
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': EAM Jaishankar to critics
Business Standard

98 people injured in road accidents during New Year celebrations in Lucknow

Of these, 87 were road accident victims who were taken to the emergency units of government and hospitals across the city

Topics
Road Accidents | New Year | Lucknow

IANS  |  Lucknow 

road accident
Six cases were of small brawls in which people suffered minor injuries and were treated at BRD and Railway hospital.

At least 98 persons were injured in road accidents and clashes during New Year celebrations in Lucknow.

Of these, 87 were road accident victims who were taken to the emergency units of government and hospitals across the city.

The trauma centre at the King George's Medical University (KGMU received the maximum number of 65 road accident victims on December 31 and January 1.

The condition of three people admitted to the trauma centre is said to be critical as they suffered head injuries.

The centre's Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Prof Sandeep Tiwari, said: "At least 15 of the 65 patients appear to be cases of drunk driving. The condition of three of these patients is critical."

Dr Vikram Singh, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), said that 10 road accident victims were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of the New Year.

Most of them had head injuries and fractures.

The SPM Civil hospital also reported receiving six road accident victims, of which one with head injury was referred to KGMU, said casualty officer Dr Nitin Mishra.

The emergency unit at Balrampur hospital also recorded getting five patients who sustained injuries in road accidents. The patients were treated for head injury, fractures and other wounds.

Six cases were of small brawls in which people suffered minor injuries and were treated at BRD and Railway hospital.

Since these government hospitals also cater to patients from adjoining districts, a few cases may have come from these places.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Road Accidents

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU