Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24

The Met office here has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 and 'yellow alert' for heavy rain on August 21, even as the monsoon remained subdued in the state.

Isolated parts of the state witnessed light rain on Sunday, it said.

The Met also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.

Heavy rain can result in landslides, flash floods and increased water levels in rivers and drains, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the weather office said.

Also Read Fashion's biggest costume event, Met Gala 2023: All You Need to Know Alia Bhatt as debut, Priyanka Chopra make Bollywood proud at Met Gala 2023 Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain Incessant rain, flash floods, landslides ravage Himachal Pradesh's Manali Uttarakhand govt to conduct comprehensive survey of disaster-prone cities Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat About 55 million might opt for new tax regime, says revenue department Rajasthan govt clears Rs 381 cr for development of 6 canal water projects Four-day youth engagement group Y20 summit concludes in UP's Varanasi