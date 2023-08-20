Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Four-day youth engagement group Y20 summit concludes in UP's Varanasi

The communiqu was released by representatives of Y20 Chair India, Indonesia Organising Committee and Brazil Organising Committee

G20

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A four-day Youth 20 (Y20) summit concluded in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to a statement.
The meet made various recommendations including empower lifelong learning, prepare the global workforce for global challenges, strengthen international research collaboration, promote universal gig worker Rights and implement accessible sustainable financing and mentoring.
"Y20 under the overall framework of G20 under the presidency of India has set new milestones for the world. During the summit, Y20 communiqu was discussed and negotiated, thereafter, it has been signed successfully with global consent," according to the statement.
The communiqu was released by representatives of Y20 Chair India, Indonesia Organising Committee and Brazil Organising Committee.
The outcome of the summit in form of the Y20 communiqu was signed by heads of delegations, marking the conclusion of various discussions held during the past few months.
It is a testament to the collective common vision across the five identified themes of Y20, which will ensure that the voices of young people are heard by the highest-level decision-makers on global platform, it said.

Also Read

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

Hindu outfit calls for out-of-court settlement of Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

SC stays court order of Gyanvapi mosque ASI survey till Wednesday

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

BoB to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa to recover Rs 56 cr on Aug 25

Equitas Small Finance Bank to venture into personal loans segment

MCD aims to build G20 commemorative park before Sept summit, says official

High-level delegation led by Rupala to visit Norway from August 21-24

During the four-day summit, delegates visited Sarnath, the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga ghat during a river cruise.
India's rich art, culture and heritage left a long-lasting impression on the delegates from across the world.
Rich and diverse cultural heritage of the holy city of Varanasi, its spirituality, literature, art, and music also mesmerized the delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations.
Y20 is the official youth engagement group of G20. It provides a platform that allows the youth to express their vision and ideas on the G20 priorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Varanasi G20

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon