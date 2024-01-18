Sensex (    %)
                        
Metro station security checks to be intensified ahead of R-Day in Delhi

The transporter also advised passengers to plan their journey keeping in mind that long queues were likely at some metro stations because of this

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

The CISF will intensify security checks for passengers across metro stations during January 19-27 because of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday.
The transporter also advised passengers to plan their journey keeping in mind that long queues were likely at some metro stations because of this.
"In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on 26th January, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow--19th January (Friday) till 27th January," the DMRC said in a statement.
"Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," it added.
The Delhi Police has also beefed up security arrangements across the city ahead of the Republic Day celebration and the Ram temple event.
According to a police official, night patrol staffers have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals to monitor those visiting Delhi.
More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade, the official said.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon