Microsoft plans to sign MoU with Karnataka for AI skilling: Minister Patil

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Tuesday that Microsoft plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to enhance skills in generative AI and other emerging technologies, an official statement said.
The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.
To establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce & Industries, the minister explained.
The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event, scheduled to take place from February 12-14, 2025. Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meet and present their latest technologies, Patil noted.
The Microsoft delegation included Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India; Sheenu Sehkhri, Strategy Head and Chief of Staff, Microsoft India & South Asia; Anish Chandy, Senior Director; Sandeep Mahapatra, Senior Account Manager, Industry Solutions; and Sreekant Kurup, Account Lead, Technology Strategist.
Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Industries, were also present at the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)