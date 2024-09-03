Business Standard
Microsoft plans to sign MoU with Karnataka for AI skilling: Minister Patil

To establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation. | Image credit: X/@@MBPatil

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Tuesday that Microsoft plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to enhance skills in generative AI and other emerging technologies, an official statement said.
The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, who discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.
To establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce & Industries, the minister explained.
The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event, scheduled to take place from February 12-14, 2025. Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meet and present their latest technologies, Patil noted.
The Microsoft delegation included Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India; Sheenu Sehkhri, Strategy Head and Chief of Staff, Microsoft India & South Asia; Anish Chandy, Senior Director; Sandeep Mahapatra, Senior Account Manager, Industry Solutions; and Sreekant Kurup, Account Lead, Technology Strategist.
Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Industries, were also present at the meeting.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

