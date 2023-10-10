close
Sensex (0.84%)
66062.65 + 550.26
Nifty (0.80%)
19668.45 + 156.10
Nifty Midcap (1.21%)
40223.75 + 479.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.95%)
5864.55 + 55.20
Nifty Bank (1.07%)
44356.05 + 469.55
Heatmap

Mines min achieves 100% target for easing rules, legitimises 27 provisions

The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business

Ministry of Mines

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mines ministry on Tuesday said it has decriminalised 27 provisions through amendments in the Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 and achieved 100 per cent target of easing of rules.
The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business.
"The special campaign 3.0 commenced from October 2, 2023 and the ministry of mines has attained 100 per cent of the target set for easing of procedure by decriminalising 27 rules through the amendment of Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016," the mines ministry said in a statement.
Under the campaign, the mines ministry has set the targets of addressing all pending matters and improving work place experience in all its offices.
During the first week, the ministry said it resolved 95.45 per cent of the pending public grievances and completed 52 per cent of the task related to records management.
Moreover, the mines ministry attained 43 per cent of the target for removing physical files, thus freeing up about 9,212 square feet office area.

Also Read

BARC Director A K Mohanty appointed as new Atomic Energy Commission cheif

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

India's mineral production rises 10.7% in July: Indian Bureau of Mines

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

JPMorgan has made deep cuts to metals' business after nickel crisis

Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

82% young Indians say parents would be supportive in mental therapy: Study

'India Art Fair 2023 was the largest; next year's will be even bigger'

Death toll rises to 12 in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur cracker unit blast

Climate change may make India, Indus Valley too hot for up to 2.2 bn: Study

"So far, 103 of the 344 cleanliness campaigns have been carried out through out the country and the Ministry is committed to attain 100 per cent achievement during the campaign phase," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mines ministry Ease of Doing Business

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchCMF by Nothing Buds Pro review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon