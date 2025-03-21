Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No country-specific or reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US yet, says GoI

No country-specific or reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US yet, says GoI

Under the ambitious "Mission 500", India and the US aim to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 by expanding partnerships across multiple sectors

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government on Friday clarified that the United States has not imposed any country-specific or reciprocal tariffs on India.
 
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada stated, “As of date, there has been no imposition of country-specific, including reciprocal tariffs by the US on India. There has been the imposition of additional duties on steel and aluminium imports by the US from all countries without any exemption.”
 
Since assuming office in January earlier this year, US President Donald Trump has made reciprocal tariffs a cornerstone of his global economic policies, claiming his country is at a severe disadvantage because of an uneven tariff structure that benefits other countries more than the US. He has also singled out India as one of the biggest abusers of the tariff system, and has threatened that reciprocal tariffs would kick in on April 2 later this year.
 
 
However, Prasada informed the Upper House that the US issued a Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs on February 13, 2025. Under this, India's secretary of commerce and the US trade representative have been directed to assess the impact of non-reciprocal trade arrangements and propose necessary remedies.
 
“Based on this assessment, the US may take action against trading partners under relevant US legislations,” he added.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Over 60 initiatives by cooperation ministry so far: Home Minister Amit Shah

Women's day special

Women's Day 2025 special: Key government schemes driving women empowerment

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2.52 cr women to receive 8th, 9th instalments tomorrow

PremiumBrian Moran, Chief Sustainability Officer, Boeing

Boeing calls for policy mix to boost sustainable fuel production

Donald Trump

Four days, countless headlines: How Donald Trump changed the game again

 
Trump reiterates India's ‘high tariffs’
 
Trump has repeatedly criticised India's trade policies, calling it “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world". On Thursday, he acknowledged his “very good relationship with India” but added a caveat: “I believe they’re going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”
 
The Indian government, however, is closely monitoring the impact of the US duties on steel and aluminum, which have been increased without exemptions.
 
“The impact of these duties, which are an enhancement over existing additional duties, is being closely evaluated,” Prasada said.
 
India and US continue trade talks
 
Despite trade tensions, both countries are committed to strengthening economic ties. “Both nations released a joint statement on February 13, 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepening economic ties,” Prasada added.
 
Under the ambitious “Mission 500”, India and the US aim to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 by expanding partnerships across multiple sectors.
 
Additionally, Prasada mentioned that India and the US are working on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) to “increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, enhance supply chain integration, and resolve key trade issues bilaterally.” The BTA is likely to be finalised in about eight months from now.
 
Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal travelled to the US to meet with his counterparts in the US administration to discuss trade relations. An earlier Business Standard report said he was likely to visit Washington D.C. again later this month with a revised list of tariff reductions that India is willing to offer
 
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, too, earlier this month proposed a "grand" trade deal, sasaid the Trump administration was keen on a broadbased free-trade agreement (FTA) under which India would bring down tariffs across the board rather than negotiating a product-wise trade deal, which may take years to complete.
 

More From This Section

forex

LIVE: Forex reserves jump $305 million to $654.271 billion, says RBI

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders internal probe after cash found at Justice Yashwant Verma's home

Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda

Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Deverakonda issue clarification in betting app

Annapurna Devi

Minister condemns HC ruling in sexual assault case, seeks SC intervention

Bank employees shout slogans while protesting during a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), in Mumbai (Pic: Suryakant Niwate)

Bank union calls nationwide strike on March 24-25: Check details here

Topics : government policies tariffs US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon