India targets 1.91 lakh ckm of power lines, 1274 GVA by 2032: Manohar Lal

India targets 1.91 lakh ckm of power lines, 1274 GVA by 2032: Manohar Lal

National Electricity Plan-Transmission covering transmission plan till the year 2031-32 has been prepared by CEA (Central Electricity Authority)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal during the 5th 2025 organized by DMRC, with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and i-Metro, at Metro Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday said that India has planned to add about 1.91 lakh ckm (circuit kilometre) of transmission lines and 1274 GVA of transformation capacity by 2032.

Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament for Ministry of Power on Thursday evening he stated that power is a critical component in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He said that the National Electricity Plan provides the details of transmission system required to be added in the country during the period 2023 to 2032, commensurate with the generation capacity addition and growth of electricity demand in the country.

 

He also said that the optimal utilization of generating capacity can be ensured with availability of adequate transmission system, which is the requirement of a reliable power system.

As per the NEP- Transmission, about 1.91 lakh ckm of transmission lines and 1274 GVA of transformation capacity is planned to be added during the ten-year period (2023 to 2032), he stated.

National Electricity Plan-Transmission covering transmission plan till the year 2031-32 has been prepared by CEA (Central Electricity Authority).

The Plan has been released in October, 2024. As per Section 3 of the Electricity Act, 2003, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has to prepare the National Electricity Plan in accordance with the National Electricity Policy.

In the meeting issues related to RoW (Right of way), new technologies in transmission, Cyber Security were also discussed.

Members of Parliament provided several suggestions concerning various initiatives and schemes. They also commended the initiatives and efforts of the power ministry in expansion of the transmission network in the country.

Lal concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude to the participants for their valuable contributions.

He further directed officials to take appropriate actions to incorporate the suggestions made by Members of Parliament and prioritize the welfare of the people.

Manohar Lal Khattar Power transmission projects Power Project

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

