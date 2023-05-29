Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is widely used in manufacturing batteries for various electronic items such as laptops, phones, and pacemakers, it is also used glass and ceramics industry. It is an important growth driver due to its use in batteries of electric vehicles.



Mitsubishi, Tesla, and Ola Electric are among the top contenders who are seeking to win the bid on lithium found in the Jammu and Kashmir region of India.