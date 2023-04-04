close

After lithium reserve in J&K, 15 rare earth elements discovered in Andhra

These elements are also used in clean energy, aerospace, defence, and in manufacturing permanent magnets- a key component in modern electronics- wind turbines, jet aircraft, and several other products

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Large deposits of 15 rare earth elements (REE) were recently found in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, reported The Times of India. These elements were found by the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).
According to a report, these elements are critical components in a variety of daily-use and industrial applications, from cell phones and Televisions to computers and automobiles. These elements are also used in clean energy, aerospace, defence, and in manufacturing permanent magnets- a key component in modern electronics- wind turbines, jet aircraft, and several other products.

The scientists were conducting a survey for non-traditional rocks including syenites when they made the significant discovery of the minerals in the lanthanide series. The elements that have been identified include allanite, ceriate, thorite, columbite, tantalite, apatite, zircon, monazite, pyrochlore euxenite, and fluorite.
According to the report, REEs are widely used in high technology owing to their luminescent and catalytic properties. NGRI scientists said that the assessment of REEs with implications for metallogeny is now underway at alkaline syenite complexes in Andhra Pradesh. 

NGRI scientist PV Sunder Raju said to ToI that zircon of varying shapes was observed in the Anantapur district. The monazite grains, on the other hand, showed high-order various colours with radial cracks within grains, which were suggestive of the presence of the radioactive elements, he added.
Raju further said that more feasibility studies are likely to be conducted by deep drilling to learn more about these REEs. Three hundred samples were subjected to further studies to understand the potential of REE minerals, a scientist added.

Scientists also said that several alkaline syenite deposits earlier, which were reported by the Geological Survey of India were looked at afresh for REE-bearing minerals. Some of the potential hubs for these REE-bearing minerals include Dancherla, Peddavaduguru, Danduvaripalle, Reddypalle Chintalchervuand the Pulikonda complex in Anantapur and Chittoor districts. 
Nearly two months ago, on February 9, 2023, the government of India announced that an estimated 5.9 million tonne reserve of lithium was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, which is known for the Hindu shrine, Mata Vaishno Devi. 

Lithium is a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels.
"Lithium falls in the critical resource category, which was not earlier available in India and we were dependent on its 100 per cent import. The G3 (advanced) study of the GSI shows the presence of best quality lithium in abundant quantity in the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Salal village (Reasi)," J&K mining secretary Amit Sharma told PTI.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that if India can use the recently discovered reserve of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir, it can become the world's number-one automobile manufacturer in the electric vehicle segment.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

