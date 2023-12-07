Sensex (-0.19%)
Unparalleled dedication: PM's tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers who fought to keep the country safe

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the soldiers on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and lauded the service of the brave hearts, saying that their dedication to protecting our nation is "unparalleled."
"Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we honour the courage, commitment and sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Their dedication in protecting our nation is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X.
He further urged everyone to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.
"I also urge you all to make contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," he added.
The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers who fought to keep the country safe.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the people to wholeheartedly donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund and become a part of the government's endeavour to ensure the welfare of the 'Veer Naris', ex-servicemen and their families, said a press release by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.
In a message on AFFD, which is celebrated on December 7, Rajnath Singh termed it the moral responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the efforts being made by the Ministry of Defence towards the care, assistance, rehabilitation and treatment of veterans, war widows and their dependents through a number of welfare schemes.
"It is our collective duty to ensure that they get due recognition from all of us," he said.The Defence Minister emphasised that the soldiers safeguard the borders with discipline, dedication and patriotism, besides making a valuable contribution to relief and rescue operations during natural and man-made disasters as well as peacekeeping missions across the globe, said the official statement by the Ministry of Defence.
Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, with many becoming physically disabled to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Army Army

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

