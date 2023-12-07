Govt advances ASP standardisation for critical and strategic minerals

After initiating the first auction process for critical minerals nationwide, the Ministry of Mines has turned its focus towards refining the methodology for determining the Average Sale Price (ASP) of critical and strategic minerals.

The ministry is aiming to standardise and streamline the ASP calculation method for a range of strategic minerals, including Beryllium, Cadmium, Gallium, Indium, Rhenium, Selenium, Tantalum, Tellurium, Titanium, Tungsten, and Vanadium.

The government had previously streamlined royalty rates and determined the ASP for minerals like Glauconite, Lithium, Molybdenum, Niobium, Platinum Group of Minerals, Potash, and Rare Earth Elements.

India’s major exploration agencies — the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) — have handed over the exploration report of some of these minerals. In order to auction these blocks, a methodology for the calculation of ASP of these minerals is required to be specified as the ASP forms the basis of determining bid parameters and auction premium.

The Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) will determine the ASP of these strategic minerals by referencing prices from reliable sources like the United States Geological Survey (USGS) or similar reputable publications, a ministry notification said.

The proposed amendments in Rule 45 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016 (MCR, 2016) aim to provide a methodology for calculating the ASP for all 24 critical and strategic minerals.

Comments and suggestions have been requested by the government from diverse stakeholders regarding the draft amendment rules until December 31.

The government, on November 29, initiated the process to auction the first tranche of ₹ 45,000 crore worth of 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals. The exploration agencies are also engaged in the exploration of other critical minerals.