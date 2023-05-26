close

Jannayak Janata Party to contest Raj assembly polls in alliance with BJP

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of the BJP in Haryana, on Friday said it will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan in alliance with the saffron party.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
BJP

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala said Prithvi Meel has been appointed the party's Rajasthan unit chief and BJP leader Subhash Maharia's nephew Prateek Maharia its youth front president.

Addressing a press conference here, Chautala said talks were underway with BJP national president J P Nadda. "We will contest on those seats in Rajasthan where the BJP is weak," he said.

Chautala said the Congress government in Rajasthan has failed on every front and people were looking for an alternative.

"Whenever we contested elections, people have reposed faith in us," he said, adding the JJP will contest elections on many seats, including Fatehpur, Suratgarh, Kotputli, Nohar, Bhadra and Lunkaransar.

The Rajasthan assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP rajasthan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

