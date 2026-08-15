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Home / India News / PM Modi seeks global push to India's films, gaming, VFX and digital content

PM Modi seeks global push to India's films, gaming, VFX and digital content

The Prime Minister said India should turn its creative industries, handicrafts, yoga and Ayurveda into global capabilities, with WAVES showcasing its soft power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations | PTI

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on India’s 80th Independence Day, called for boosting India’s soft power and increasing the global reach of films, visual effects (VFX), animation, gaming and digital content, yoga, handicrafts and Ayurveda.
 
India’s soft power was the seventh part of “Shakti Ki Saptadhara”, which also included manufacturing; agriculture and food processing; technology and innovation; infrastructure for faster connectivity; defence; and the green and blue economy, including green mobility and climate change.
 
He said India must develop handicrafts, films, creative industries, VFX, animation, gaming, digital content and culture into global capabilities.
 
Modi added that yoga had kept India connected with the world. “India has holistic healthcare and the Heal in India movement,” Modi said.“India can show its strength in the creative world. With the WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment) Summit, the world looks forward to it and that will help the world become aware of India’s soft power and creative world,” he said in his Independence Day speech. 
 

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In May 2025, India held its first WAVES Summit, attended by leaders from across the media and entertainment industry.
 
In June, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took decisions aimed at boosting the Indian film industry and increasing the number of cinemas across the country.
 
A high-level review meeting chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with senior ministry officials, directed immediate structural measures to strengthen film production, distribution and technological integration, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.
 
The MIB has set up a high-level study group, which will be chaired by Prasoon Joshi, chairman of Prasar Bharati, and will include industry experts and technology partners. The group will study the opportunities and challenges before Indian cinema and suggest measures to strengthen the sector.
 
The study group will consult relevant stakeholders and submit its report to the MIB within three months.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 12:23 PM IST