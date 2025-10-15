Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

Prime Minister tasks BJP workers with visiting every household and using videos to raise awareness on Centre and state government welfare schemes

Modi, Narendra Modi

"Party wins when every booth is strong. I request all booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them," Modi said while interacting with party workers through the NaMo app. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weeks ahead of the scheduled Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state, urging them to visit every single household and raise awareness about the welfare schemes introduced by the Centre and the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government.
 
"Party wins when every booth is strong. I request all booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them," Modi said while interacting with party workers through the NaMo app.
 
For deeper outreach to voters in the poll-bound state, he suggested that booth workers also show and share videos about various government schemes to people in their areas.
 
 

Awareness through events and exhibitions

 
Modi also encouraged BJP workers to organise special events for women in their areas on Bhai Dooj and to take young people to 'exhibitions' across Bihar, highlighting the atrocities committed during the ‘jungle raj’ period.
 
"Youth have not witnessed the days of jungle raj in Bihar, when Naxalism was at its peak. They must be made aware of that period. We cannot risk bringing back those who could allow a resurgence of Naxalism. It is the might of votes of people of Bihar that has saved the state from evil eyes of RJD and Congress, and it will happen again,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

PM Modi, Brazil President

Trump's trade war unites India and Brazil in a hunt for new markets

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Andhra on Oct 16, lay foundation for projects worth ₹13,430 cr

Ravi Naik

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

News highlights: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

 

BJP releases two lists of candidates

 
Earlier in the day, the BJP released a second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming elections, naming singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat, former IPS officer Anand Mishra for Buxar, and Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon.
 
On Tuesday, it had released its first list of 71 candidates for the polls, which included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively.
 

NDA seat-sharing and election schedule

 
The BJP, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), will each contest 101 seats, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will fight on 29 seats.
 
The Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The polls are being seen as critical to all parties involved, but are especially important for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has held on to the position for close to 20 years by switching sides whenever the odds seemed against him.
 

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Delhi roads gridlocked ahead of Diwali, commuters face massive jams

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court allows bursting green crackers for Diwali festivities

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt waives 100% water bill surcharge, calls it a Diwali gift

Pothole

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Election 2025 News India News Bihar BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon