300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

Isro chairman V Narayanan credits IN-SPACe for integrating startups into India's space ecosystem; says human lunar mission target set for 2040

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Earlier this year, Isro chief V Narayanan said India aims to capture 8–10 per cent of the global commercial space market over the next decade, up from its current share of less than 2 per cent. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday highlighted the rapid growth of India’s private space ecosystem, noting that more than 300 startups are now engaged in satellite manufacturing, launch services, and space-based data analytics.
 
“Just a few years ago, there were barely one or two startups in the space sector. Today, there are over 300 working on satellite manufacturing, launch services, and space-based data analytics,” Narayanan said in an interview with PTI.
 
He credited this transformation to the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which has been instrumental in integrating private players and startups into the national space framework.
 
 
“This shift is seen as crucial to meeting India’s rising demand for satellite-based applications in agriculture, disaster management, telecommunication, real-time train and vehicle monitoring, and fisheries,” Narayanan said.
 
Earlier this year, Narayanan said India aims to capture 8–10 per cent of the global commercial space market over the next decade, up from its current share of less than 2 per cent. Achieving this goal will require significant upgrades in infrastructure, industry-led development, and manufacturing capacity to meet both domestic and international demand.

Isro’s roadmap for the Moon and beyond

Outlining Isro’s long-term roadmap, Narayanan said India plans to achieve a human landing on the Moon by 2040, with its maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, on track for launch in 2027.
 
He added that a series of major initiatives are underway, including the establishment of a national space station by 2035 and three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions by 2026. The first of these missions — featuring the half-humanoid robot Vyommitra — is expected to launch in December 2025.
 
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a guideline for an indigenous crewed lunar mission by 2040, under which we have to land our own citizens on the Moon and bring them back safely. A Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) has also been approved to study the planet,” Narayanan said.
 
He added that to undertake such complex missions, India must enhance its launch capacity and space infrastructure. “From launching 35 kg initially to now envisioning 80,000 kg — that is the scale of transformation we are aiming for,” he said.
 

AI and robotics to define next era of space exploration

Narayanan also emphasised that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and big data analytics are set to play a pivotal role in future space missions.
 
“Just like no one imagined the computer revolution 35 years ago, AI and robotics will define the next era of space exploration,” he said.
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

