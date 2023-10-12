close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail on medical grounds by three months

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik's counsel said that his condition had not improved since the previous order

Nawab Malik

"Counsel submits that petitioner's condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months," the bench said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on health grounds by three months.
A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik's counsel said that his condition had not improved since the previous order.
The Supreme Court had granted him bail on August 11 on health grounds for two months.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate did not object to the extension of bail to Malik.
"Counsel submits that petitioner's condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months," the bench said.
Earlier, Malik had earlier approached the apex court against a Bombay High Court order which rejected the temporary medical bail plea.
Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds had claimed before the apex court earlier that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.
Earlier the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.
ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bombay HC refuses NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

No confusion in MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meet: Sharad Pawar

People of Telangana despise BRS, least concerned about its manifesto: BJP

Accountability of railway ministry, central govt should be fixed: Kharge

I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Nara Lokesh meets Shah, expresses worry about threat to father Naidu's life

Topics : Supreme Court NCP Politics

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon