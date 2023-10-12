SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail on medical grounds by three months

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on health grounds by three months.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Datta extended the interim bail for three months after Malik's counsel said that his condition had not improved since the previous order.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail on August 11 on health grounds for two months.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate did not object to the extension of bail to Malik.

"Counsel submits that petitioner's condition has not improved. Learned ASG SV Raju for the respondent does not dispute the same. Interim bail granted is extended for a further period of three months," the bench said.

Earlier, Malik had earlier approached the apex court against a Bombay High Court order which rejected the temporary medical bail plea.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds had claimed before the apex court earlier that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

Earlier the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.