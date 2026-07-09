Is monsoon disruption becoming a corporate planning problem in India?

Every time a city comes to a standstill during the monsoon, businesses lose more than just a day's attendance. They lose productive work hours, delay customer deliveries, disrupt supply chains, and incur unexpected operational costs.

With authorities in cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, and Pune increasingly issuing work-from-home advisories or urging companies to adopt flexible working during periods of heavy rain, businesses are beginning to treat monsoon disruption as a business continuity challenge rather than a seasonal inconvenience.

When weather becomes a business risk

Shailesh Khanna, brand lead – India at ManpowerGroup, a global workforce solutions company, said employers are increasingly recognising that extreme rainfall is no longer a rare event.

"Employers in regions experiencing more frequent extreme rainfall and flooding are increasingly shifting from ad hoc responses to formal resilience policies. The goal is not only to protect employees but also to reduce disruptions to operations," he said.

"Monsoon disruptions are not merely a workplace inconvenience but a business continuity challenge that requires structured planning, proactive governance, and rapid execution," said Kumar Rajagopalan, vice president, strategic initiatives and country head - India at Dexian, a talent consulting and technology solutions firm.

According to Rajagopalan, weather-related risks are increasingly being integrated into Business Continuity Management (BCM) and Business Continuity Plans (BCPs). Companies are assessing office locations, employee commute patterns, infrastructure, and technology dependencies well before the monsoon begins. Leadership teams continuously monitor weather alerts and activate predefined measures depending on the severity of the situation.

These measures include:

Work-from-home activation

Hybrid or staggered work schedules

Flexible reporting hours

Alternate delivery centres

Redistribution of workloads across locations

Temporary shift modifications

Critical teams are also supported through cloud infrastructure, virtual collaboration platforms, secure VPN connectivity, and distributed workforce models to minimise disruption.

The hidden cost of heavy rain

According to the experts, companies can face a range of direct and indirect costs, including:

Loss of productive work hours

Employee absenteeism

Delayed customer deliveries and project timelines

Supply chain disruptions

Increased transportation and logistics costs

Damaged inventory and temporary facility closures

Infrastructure repair and restoration expenses

Operational downtime

Higher business continuity activation costs

Khanna said that India's tight labour market makes these disruptions even more expensive. According to ManpowerGroup's Global Talent Shortage Survey, 82 per cent of Indian employers struggle to find the skilled talent they need, meaning every productive hour has become more valuable.

Rajagopalan added, "For organisations serving global clients, even a few hours of disruption can affect service-level agreements, customer experience, and business reputation." As a result, he said, investments in business continuity planning should be viewed as resilience investments rather than operational costs.

Some industries are more exposed than others

Although almost every sector feels the effects of severe weather, some are considerably more vulnerable.

Rajagopalan identified IT services, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), business process management, banking and financial services, healthcare support, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce as among the most exposed industries because many operate around the clock or depend heavily on workforce mobility.

Meanwhile, Khanna highlighted construction, transportation, hospitality, and agriculture. Even digital-first industries are not immune, as flooding and power or internet outages can prevent employees from accessing systems and serving clients.

Cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, and Kochi continue to face recurring disruptions because of dense populations, heavy commuter traffic, and flood-prone infrastructure.

Flexibility: A business necessity

Khanna said, "Flexibility is no longer just an employee benefit—it is becoming a business necessity. The organisations that build agility into the way they work are the ones that will be better equipped to handle not just weather disruptions, but any unexpected challenge."

Despite having to build complex weather resilience, companies are still hiring aggressively. According to ManpowerGroup's latest Employment Outlook Survey, India continues to lead global hiring confidence with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 48 per cent, indicating that companies are investing in long-term workforce sustainability even as they remain cautious about economic conditions.

Building resilience for a changing climate

Business continuity planning must become a board-level priority rather than remaining solely an IT or facilities function, Rajagopalan said. He added that resilient organisations invest in distributed delivery models, cloud infrastructure, regular continuity drills, and cross-functional coordination so they can continue operating even if one location is disrupted.

Khanna echoed the sentiment, saying leading businesses are integrating weather forecasts into operational planning, diversifying suppliers, investing in flood-resilient infrastructure, cross-training employees, strengthening communication systems, and factoring climate risks into enterprise-wide decision-making.

The need for such measures is only expected to grow. A recent study published in "Advances in Atmospheric Sciences" projects a westward shift in India's monsoon, with rainfall expected to increase significantly across parts of northwest India, while rainfall patterns continue to evolve in the northeast. This suggests that cities not traditionally associated with severe flooding could face greater weather-related disruptions in the years ahead.

Against this backdrop, experts believe resilience is becoming a competitive advantage rather than simply a risk-management exercise. As climate risks intensify, monsoon preparedness is evolving from an annual HR consideration into a strategic business capability that can shape long-term business performance.