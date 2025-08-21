Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon fury kills 280 in Himachal, 145 in rains, 135 in road mishaps

In the disaster, 342 people were reported injured, and 1,803 animals died along with over 25,700 poultry birds

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 280 lives since June 20. Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 280 lives since June 20, with 145 deaths caused by rain-related disasters and 135 in road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

The rain-related fatalities include deaths due to landslides (10), flash floods (9), cloudbursts (17), drowning (29), lightning (2), fires (13), electrocution (10), falls from steep terrain (30), and other incidents (25). Kangra district has reported the highest rain-related death toll at 29, followed by Mandi (26), Chamba (14), Kullu and Hamirpur (13 each), and Kinnaur (12).

In road accidents, Chamba tops the list with 21 deaths, followed by Mandi (22), Kangra (18), Shimla (15), Kinnaur (13), Solan (13), Kullu (11), Una (8), Sirmaur (7), Bilaspur and Hamirpur (3 each), and Lahaul & Spiti (1).

 

In the disaster, 342 people were reported injured, and 1,803 animals died along with over 25,700 poultry birds. Property damage has been severe, with 300 fully damaged and 335 partially damaged houses, 773 cowsheds, and losses to shops, factories, labour sheds, and agricultural assets.

Infrastructure damage is extensive. Public Works Department losses are estimated at ₹1,26,460.61 lakhs, Jal Shakti Vibhag at ₹75,322.51 lakh, and the power sector at ₹13,946.69 lakh. Education, health, rural development, urban development, animal husbandry, fisheries, and other sectors have also reported significant losses.

The total estimated loss across sectors stands at over ₹2,28,126.72 lakh. Mandi district leads in infrastructure damage, while Kangra has recorded the highest total fatalities.

On August 20 alone, four deaths were reported, one each in Mandi and Una due to road accidents, one in Chamba from a fall, and one in Kullu in a landslide.

Authorities warned that with the monsoon still active, the risk of further landslides, flash floods, and road mishaps remains high. Restoration work is underway across affected districts, with road clearance, power restoration, and water supply repairs being prioritised.

The HPSDMA on Wednesday stated that, despite restoration work underway in coordination with the Public Works, Jal Shakti, and Electricity departments, heavy rains and recurring landslides are hindering the process. The authority has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to remain alert to weather warnings.

Himachal Pradesh monsoons heavy rains Shimla

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

