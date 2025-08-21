Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM on 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investors

Chhattisgarh CM on 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investors

This will be Sai's first foreign visit since taking charge as Chief Minister, aimed at attracting investment in the electronics, automobile, and food processing sectors, he said

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for Delhi, from where he will fly abroad, Sai said he will attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan

Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday proceeded on a 10-day tour of Japan and South Korea to attract investment in the state, a government official said.

This will be the first foreign trip by Sai after becoming the CM, and it aims to draw investors, especially from electronics, automobile, and food processing sectors, to the state, he said.

Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before leaving for Delhi, from where he will fly abroad, Sai said he will attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

In Japan and South Korea, there is good work in the fields of electronics, automobile and food processing, while Chhattisgarh also has immense possibilities in these sectors. Therefore, we are going there with our new Industrial Policy and will invite industrialists to invest in Chhattisgarh, Sai said.

 

After the introduction of the new industrial policy (in November last year), the state has so far received investment proposals worth Rs 6.5 trillion. Of them, several works have started. The implementation of others will take some time, he added.

Sai will return on August 31, the official said.

Chhattisgarh is set to showcase its unique heritage and development journey at the ongoing prestigious World Expo in Osaka, he said. More than 160 countries and 9 international organisations are participating in this event.

World Expos, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions, are global stages for breakthrough technologies and sustainable development. In Osaka, the overarching concept is People's Living Lab, celebrating global innovation and co-creation of a sustainable future, he said.

India is making a strong mark at the Expo by showcasing its achievements in Information Technology, Space Technology, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Tourism, Culture, Infrastructure, and Railways, he said.

Chhattisgarh has already made its presence felt with a glimpse of its world-famous Dokra' art under the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative, enthralling the global audience with its unique metal craftsmanship, he said.

The state will now display its dedicated stall at the expansive Expo site at Yumeshima Island in Konohanaku in Osaka. Under the leadership of the CM, Chhattisgarh will highlight its rich cultural heritage and modern progress in technology, trade, and infrastructure, he added.

In a post on X, Sai thanked his cabinet colleagues who met him at the Raipur airport to extend their best wishes.

With the new industrial policy, Chhattisgarh is rapidly becoming a centre of industrial development and investment. I have full faith that with the love and good wishes of all of you, this visit will definitely open the doors of new opportunities for investment and employment generation in the state, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government Japan South Korea

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO
