Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon season ends with 8% higher-than-normal rainfall, says IMD

Monsoon season ends with 8% higher-than-normal rainfall, says IMD

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country saw a "very successful" monsoon season though it was marked by many disasters, including cloudburst, landslides and mudslides

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Central India recorded 1125.3 mm of rainfall, 15.1 per cent higher than the normal of 978 mm, while the southern peninsula gauged 9.9 per cent more rainfall than the normal of 716.2 mm. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The four-month monsoon season came to an end on Tuesday with the country recording eight per cent more than normal rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country saw a "very successful" monsoon season though it was marked by many disasters, including cloudburst, landslides and mudslides.

India recorded 937.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 868.6 mm in the entire four-month monsoon season, a surplus of 8 per cent.

East and northeast India recorded 1089.9 mm of rainfall, 20 per cent below the normal of 1367.3 mm.

Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya saw deficient rainfall in three of the four monsoon months, Mohapatra said.

 

Also Read

Maharashtra Rains

Extremely heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai on Sunday; IMD issues 'red alert'

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rain lashes Odisha, IMD warns of more downpour, districts on alert

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon likely to withdraw from Delhi by Thursday; city logs surplus rain

Weather

Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

"Rainfall over east and northeast India this monsoon season was the second lowest since 1901. The lowest rainfall (1065.7 mm) in the monsoon season in the region was recorded in 2013," Mohapatra said during an online press conference.

"Rainfall over east and northeast India has been deficient in many years in recent times. There is a trend (which shows) that rainfall over this region is decreasing since 2020. Studies also show that rainfall over east and northeast India has decreased in the last 20 years," he said.

Northwest India received 747.9 mm, 27.3 per cent more than the normal of 587.6 mm.

Mohapatra said this was the highest since 2001 and the sixth highest since 1901.

All districts in northwest India recorded above-normal rainfall in June, August and September, he said.

Central India recorded 1125.3 mm of rainfall, 15.1 per cent higher than the normal of 978 mm, while the southern peninsula gauged 9.9 per cent more rainfall than the normal of 716.2 mm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

LIVE news updates: India records close to 450,000 crimes against women in 2023, says NCRB

Maharashtra Flood

Maharashtra floods damage 40% farmland, relief a top priority: Revenue Min

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

450K crimes against women recorded in 2023, UP saw highest cases: NCRB

indigo airlines, indigo

Airline operations disrupted as Delhi NCR witnesses heavy downpour

workforce, employment, skilled labour

'Would you work 996?' Hustle culture trend gains ground in Silicon Valley

Topics : IMD Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon