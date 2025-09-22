Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon likely to withdraw from Delhi by Thursday; city logs surplus rain

Monsoon likely to withdraw from Delhi by Thursday; city logs surplus rain

The IMD said dry northwesterly winds are prevailing and no rain has been recorded in the past several days, conditions that favour the withdrawal of the seasonal rains

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

With no moisture and no forecast of rainfall, the withdrawal criteria are likely to be met by Thursday, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private forecaster Skymet. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon is expected to withdraw from Delhi within the next two days, marking the end of a season in which the capital logged above-normal rainfall since May.

The IMD said dry northwesterly winds are prevailing and no rain has been recorded in the past several days, conditions that favour the withdrawal of the seasonal rains.

With no moisture and no forecast of rainfall, the withdrawal criteria are likely to be met by Thursday, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private forecaster Skymet.

Although the city received rain on only eight days this month, September's total has already touched 136.1 mm, higher than the monthly normal of 123.5 mm.

 

This continues a trend of surplus rainfall since May. The capital saw its wettest May on record with 186.4 mm, followed by an excess of 45 per cent in June, 24 per cent in July and a 72 per cent surplus in August, the wettest in 15 years.

Also Read

cyber fraud

Delhi ex-banker duped of ₹23 cr after month-long 'digital arrest' scam

Weather

Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Cars, accidents

Datanomics: Delhi's deadly drives, overspeeding remains top causepremium

Overall, Delhi has received 902.6 mm of rainfall this monsoon about 35 per cent above the long-period average of 640.4 mm.

With the withdrawal likely this week, clear skies and dry conditions are expected in Delhi and the NCR. Daytime temperatures are forecast to hover between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Meanwhile, the capital's air quality remained in the moderate category for the tenth day in a row with an AQI of 127.

Early signs of stubble burning have also been reported, with Punjab recording 56 farm fires and Haryana three this month, according to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rbi, reserve bank of india

Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

Sudha Murty, Sudha

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

JP Nadda, Nadda

JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Topics : Delhi Rainfall weather forecast IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon