PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors."
Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.
