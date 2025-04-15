Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
More competing for fewer healthcare jobs in FY24, says new WorkIndia report

More competing for fewer healthcare jobs in FY24, says new WorkIndia report

Lab technicians and other medical roles saw the highest increase in minimum pay - around 13 per cent

Job postings in the healthcare sector fell by 6.2 per cent, but job applications went up by 32.6 per cent.

Md Zakariya Khan
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

India’s healthcare job market changed in 2023-24, with fewer job openings and more people applying, says a new report by WorkIndia, a hiring platform for blue and grey-collar workers, reported The Economic Times.
 
Job postings in the healthcare sector fell by 6.2 per cent, but job applications went up by 32.6 per cent. This means more people are competing for fewer jobs.
 
While hiring slowed down, salaries for healthcare workers improved, the new report reveals. Minimum pay went up by 6 per cent, and for experienced workers, it rose by 8.3 per cent in 2023-24.
 
“The sharp rise in minimum salaries reflects growing formalisation and standardisation in hiring practices, a positive sign for entry-level job seekers,” said Nilesh Dungarwal, CEO of WorkIndia. Lab technicians and other medical roles saw the highest increase in minimum pay — around 13 per cent, he said.
 
 
At the same time, the highest salaries dropped by 10 per cent. This shows that companies are trying to save money at the senior level and make junior roles more attractive.

“However, the drop in maximum salaries indicates that companies are becoming more conscious of compensation at senior levels, focusing on operational efficiencies amidst rising talent supply,” Dungarwal said.
 
Hiring preferences also changed. Jobs open to both freshers and experienced workers increased by 216 per cent, while those only for freshers dropped 79 per cent. This means employers now prefer candidates who have some experience or skills, even for beginner jobs.
 
Educational qualifications also mattered. Jobs for people with less than a 10th-grade education went down in most roles, except for ward boys. That category saw a 7.5 per cent increase in demand.
 
The chemist sector grew the most, with job postings rising by 190 per cent, making it one of the fastest-growing areas in healthcare employment.
 
On the other hand, hiring slowed for roles like counselling, lab technicians, and ward boys.
 
Still, jobs such as staff nurses, pharmacists, patient care assistants, and dental assistants remained popular among both employers and job seekers.
 
The report is based on data from WorkIndia’s platform, which analysed 2.4 million job applications and 73,000 job postings.
 

Topics : Jobs in Manufacturing Jobs in heavy sectors Jobs in India formal jobs in India

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

