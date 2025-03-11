Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's employment outlook rises 43% in Q2 2025: ManpowerGroup survey

India's employment outlook rises 43% in Q2 2025: ManpowerGroup survey

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is based on inputs from 40,413 employers across 42 countries, including 3,000 head hunters across different regions of India from January 2-31, 2025

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

Job markets have strengthened in all four regions with the West (47 per cent) leading regional hiring intentions, followed by the North and East (44 per cent), and the South (39 per cent). | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian employers continued to report strong hiring intentions globally in the second quarter of this calendar year, with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 43 per cent, a survey said on Tuesday.

India continues to lead the global Net Employment Outlook (43 per cent), exceeding the global average by 18 points for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is based on inputs from 40,413 employers across 42 countries, including 3,000 head hunters across different regions of India from January 2-31, 2025.

The survey revealed that 55 per cent of employers intended to hire, 12 per cent foresee a decrease, 29 per cent do not expect any change in their workforce, and 4 per cent are unsure.

 

Information Technology (55 per cent), Industrial and Materials (48 per cent), Health Care and Life Sciences (42 per cent), Transport and Logistics and Automotive (40 per cent) and Communication Services (38 per cent) sectors report a growth in hiring intentions when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Also Read

Man earning Rs 82,000 monthly salary ‘not enough'

Man earning Rs 82,000 a month says it's not enough, sparks online debate

PremiumMGNREGA

MGNREGA work demand remains higher for the fourth straight month

PremiumJoblessness among India's minorities increased in 2023-24 (July-June) on a yearly basis despite an unchanged unemployment rate for the country for the first time in five years.

Statsguru: Youth employability declines amid looming AI disruption

it hiring jobs

Hiring sentiment to rebound in H1 2025 after a lull, IT jobs in focus

BS Manthan

'AI cannot eliminate an entire occupation', say experts on future of jobs

Financial and Real Estate (43 per cent), with the third highest outlook (43 per cent), is marginally down by 1 point while Energy and Utilities (32 per cent) and Consumer Goods and Services (32 per cent) see a decrease of 6 points and 8 points, respectively, compared to the previous quarter, it added.

Meanwhile, year-on-year, job markets have strengthened in all four regions with the West (47 per cent) leading regional hiring intentions, followed by the North and East (44 per cent), and the South (39 per cent), said the survey.

Company expansion (45 per cent) is cited as the top reason for staffing increases, while market changes (36 per cent) was listed as the top reason for employers anticipating a staffing decrease in the second quarter, it added.

"This year, the Survey reflects a resilient and growing job market in India. Hiring sentiment has strengthened compared to the previous quarter, showcasing the confidence of Indian businesses in navigating an evolving economic landscape," ManpowerGroup India and Middle East Managing Director Sandeep Gulati said.

He said, technology, industrial, and financial sectors continue to lead the hiring momentum, with larger organizations driving workforce expansion - this growth is fueled by business expansion, digital transformation, and a strong commitment to upskilling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumit sector job,talent poaching

GenAI boom drives demand for specialist engineers in India's IT sector

telecom

Low RoI for telcos, slow 5G monetisation may delay advent of 6G: COAI

Premiumreliance capital

IIHL's Rs 5,600 crore payment paves way for Reliance Capital acquisition

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Indian pharmaceutical exports ranked 11th globally in 2023: Anupriya Patel

PremiumHospitals, hospitals in India

Manipal, IHH in race to acquire Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 3,500 cr

Topics : Employment in India Jobs in Manufacturing india jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayPakistan Train HijackTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon