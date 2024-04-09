Chaitra Navratri 2024: List of foods to eat and avoid during 9 days

Chaitra Navratri, a festival celebrated by Hindus across India, signifies the beginning of spring and is dedicated to the prayer of Goddess Durga and her nine heavenly forms. During these nine days, many individuals practise fasting as a means of refinement and spiritual rejuvenation.

Navratri fasting is believed to detoxify and purify the body and mind, and it's usually accompanied by particular dietary practices. Furthermore, it's essential to keep up with portion control and try not to eat more once the fast is broken.

Thus, if you're marking the fast during Chaitra Navratri 2024, here are a few food sources you can eat and keep away from to keep a fair eating routine and remain healthy. By keeping the dietary rules, you can mark a healthy and spiritually enhancing Navratri fast.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to Eat

Fruits: Fresh fruits like apples, pomegranates, bananas, oranges, and melons are magnificent options during fasting. They give fundamental nutrients, minerals, and natural sugars to keep energy steps up.

Vegetables: Non-root vegetables for example, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and leafy greens are fit for eating. These vegetables are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and different supplements essential for a healthy eating routine.

Grains: Buckwheat (kuttu), amaranth (rajgira), and water chestnut (singhara) flour are usually consumed during Navratri fasting. These grains are without gluten and give a decent source of energy and protein.

Dairy Items: Dairy items like milk, yogurt, and paneer (cottage cheese) are permitted during Navratri fasting. They are rich in calcium, protein, and other fundamental nutrients.

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, seeds like pumpkin and sunflower seeds and walnuts, peanuts are nutritious snacks during fasting. They give solid fats, protein, and fiber, keeping you satisfied for a longer time.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods not to take

Grains: During Navratri fasting, grains like wheat, rice, and oats are avoided. Instead, grains like buckwheat, amaranth, and water chestnut flour can be eaten.

Processed Foods: Packaged and processed foods varieties like chips, cookies, and ready- to-eat feasts must be stayed away from during fasting as they are in many cases high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and added substances.

Liquor and Caffeinated Drinks: Liquor and caffeinated refreshments like espresso and tea must be avoided during Navratri fasting as they can dry out the body and disrupt the detoxification cycle.

Non-vegetarian Foods: Consumption of non-vegetarian food sources like meat, fish, and eggs is restricted during Navratri fasting, as it's viewed as ominous and inauspicious.

Onion and Garlic: Many individuals cease from consuming onion and garlic during Navratri fasting as they are believed to produce heat in the body and upset meditation and worship.