Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Election 2024: Candidates need not disclose every asset they own, says SC

Voters do not have an absolute right to such information and that candidates are not obligated to expose every detail of their lives, it says

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that electoral candidates do not have to disclose in their nomination papers every piece of movable property owned by them or their family members, unless the assets are of significant value or reflect a luxurious lifestyle, reported Live Law.

A division bench comprising justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar said this while upholding the 2019 election of ) Karikho Kri, an Independent legislator representing the Tezu Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The apex court overturned a ruling of the Gauhati High Court (HC), which had declared Kri's election null and void for failing to disclose the complete list of assets belonging to his wife and son when filing his nomination.

The High Court's decision was in response to a petition filed by Congress candidate Nuney Tayang, who alleged that Kri had failed to disclose three vehicles owned by his wife and son.

However, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the failure to disclose these assets cannot be considered a corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This section addresses corrupt practices such as bribery, undue influence, and the provision of false information.

The bench also noted that voters do not have an absolute right to such information and that candidates are not obligated to expose every detail of their lives to public scrutiny.

“A candidate’s right to privacy would still survive regarding matters which are of no concern to the voter or are irrelevant to his or her candidature for public office,” the court said.

“In that respect, the non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate would not amount to a defect, much less a defect of a substantial character," it added.

The Supreme Court clarified that candidates must disclose their “highly valued assets” to inform voters about their lifestyles. It also noted that there is no blanket rule regarding the disclosure of a candidate’s assets and that each case would have to be judged on its merits.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Cong moves EC against PM Modi, BJP over 'Muslim League' jab at manifesto

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

INDIA leaders abusing, threatening me to stop nation's development: PM Modi

Sky-high demand: Politicians drive helicopter rates up 15-20%

Polygamy, child marriage not LS poll issues in Assam, says Assam CM Himanta

MVA seat-sharing: Uddhav's Sena gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP 10

Lok Sabha elections: Women 8% of total candidates in phase 1 on April 19

Topics : Supreme Court Lok Sabha elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon