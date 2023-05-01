close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mosquito population to increase as climate change extends breeding season

As planet heats up and climate change causes mosquito-breeding season to extend, deadly insect will expand its range and emerge in areas where mosquito numbers had previously decreased, says an expert

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mosquito

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the planet heats up and climate change causes the mosquito-breeding season to extend, the deadly insect will expand its range and emerge in areas where mosquito numbers had previously decreased, says an expert.

Mosquito-borne diseases are already endemic in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, but they are re-establishing populations in areas such as Europe, warns Avijit Das, R&D Director, Global Pest Control Innovation at Reckitt Benckiser.

"As temperatures rise and environmental conditions change, mosquito-borne diseases will travel to more locations. The time of mosquito breeding in a specific location is predicted to increase, leading to longer mosquito seasons. If mosquito season in India previously lasted for five months, in ten years, it may increase to six months or even seven months," Das told PTI.

Das believes that this trend will continue to expand, based on current evidence, and notes that there is a lot of research out there that predicts this.

In a research paper published last year in the journal Exploration in Laboratory Animal Sciences, it was noted that climatic factors, such as an increase in temperature, precipitation levels, sea level elevation, rainfall, wind, and duration of sunlight, are important for both the vector and host.

Dr Katie Anders, an epidemiologist and director of impact assessment at the World Mosquito Program (WMP), explains that climate change also increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in less obvious ways.

Also Read

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Spike in dengue cases across Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath takes stock

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

Lucknow logs 42 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, inspection of houses underway

Economic development not enough to end rabies, affected by poverty: Study

BJP stages dharna, urges Kejriwal to allow public to see his lavish living

UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Citizens are at liberty to choose religion: Tamil Nadu government to SC

CAA is the only solution to Hindu Bengalis' citizenship problem: Assam CM

For instance, when households store water in response to drought, it can increase the number of local mosquito breeding sites and disease risk. Land use changes can also drive migration to cities, increasing the population at risk of explosive outbreaks of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, Anders said.

According to the Early Warning System for Mosquito Borne Diseases (EYWA), malaria cases have increased by 62 per cent, and dengue, Zika, and chikungunya by 700 per cent in Europe.

EYWA is a prototype system that addresses the critical public health need for prevention and protection against mosquito-borne diseases.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasize the urgent need to re-evaluate the tools available and how they can be used across diseases to ensure efficient response, evidence-based practice, equipped and trained personnel, and community engagement.

Das believes that it is necessary to continuously monitor the changing trends in mosquito-borne diseases to ensure an efficient response.

"The diseases keep changing and go from one place to another. Now there is evidence that mosquitoes which were not there in Europe earlier are making their presence there. So we constantly keep an eye on what is happening and give ourselves opportunities to make solutions," Das noted.

Das said his lab in Gurugram, which consists of a research team of PHDs, entomologists and other scientists, is continuously tracking what is happening to mosquitoes, diseases caused by them and their evolution.

"We have satellite labs at other places. Through all this we keep a tab on what is happening in the mosquito world and which way the menace is growing," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mosquito healthcare

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Hiring, Job
3 min read

Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India: N Vaghul

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read

UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn

UPI
2 min read

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Nand Kumar Sai
4 min read

Citizens are at liberty to choose religion: Tamil Nadu government to SC

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon