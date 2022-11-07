Lucknow logs 42 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, inspection of houses underway

has reported 42 new in the past 24 hours even as health teams inspected 2,547 houses to prevent mosquito breeding.

The fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar (4), Aishbagh (4), Chandarnagar (4), N K Road (5), Chinhat (4), Tudiyaganj (4) and Malihabad (3).

Notices were issued to seven houses where mosquito larva or stagnated water was spotted by the teams.

has been reporting a steady number of lately. It saw 40 cases on November 5 and 3, and 39 on November 4.

Experts said though there may not be a rising trend in the new dengue cases, but the threat remained.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors, said: "If you have dengue, avoid getting further mosquito bites. Virus may be circulating in the blood during this time, and therefore you may transmit the virus to new uninfected mosquitoes, who may in turn infect others."

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate took stock of the facilities provided to patients at Civil Hospital.

Dr R.P. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, briefed the district magistrate about the facilities, medicine stocks and beds reserved for dengue patients.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has formed three-level teams to effectively stop the spread of dengue and other communicable diseases in the state capital.

Officials of the health department and municipal corporation will work together to prevent the diseases from spreading.

The first-level team, which comprises additional commissioner ( division), municipal commissioner, chief medical officer and city health officer, will supervise all the works done for the prevention of vector-borne diseases in city.

The second-level team has additional chief medical officer, additional municipal commissioner, and doctors of Urban CHC.

Each of them will oversee two zones under the municipal corporation.

The second team will cooperate with and supervise the third-tier team, in which eight groups of sanitation officers, malaria inspectors and PHC doctors of their respective zones will work.

Also, all sanitation inspectors, safai inspectors, safai nayaks, safai karamcharis and asha bahus are being roped in.

