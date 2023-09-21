close
Sensex (-0.96%)
66160.21 -640.63
Nifty (-0.83%)
19735.75 -165.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.30%)
40420.30 -123.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.45%)
5782.45 -26.35
Nifty Bank (-1.02%)
44919.50 -465.10
Heatmap

SC refuses to interfere with orders directing K'taka to release water to TN

The bench said expert bodies like the CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) have considered all relevant aspects like drought

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra said it is not inclined to entertain the plea of Tamil Nadu in which it has challenged the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directing the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra said it is not inclined to entertain the plea of Tamil Nadu in which it has challenged the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upholding the order of the Committee on grounds that it is facing a drought-like situation due to deficit in rainfall.
The bench said expert bodies like the CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) have considered all relevant aspects like drought and deficit rainfall and passed the order and, therefore, it is not inclined to interfere with the order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

We will safeguard interests of state: Shivakumar on Cauvery water dispute

What is the Cauvery water dispute, and why is it making headlines again?

Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka CM to hold special emergency meeting

SC to hear on Sept 6 Cauvery water-sharing dispute between K'taka, TN

Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to move Supreme Court, says DK Shivakumar

Women's Reservation Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Meghwal

BJD issues whip for RS MPs to support passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Economist Shankar Acharya appointed chancellor of AP Central University

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

India suspends visa services for Canadians indefinitely as tension rise

Topics : Supreme Court Karnataka Tamil Nadu Cauvery water dispute

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon