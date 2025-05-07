Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Two students commit suicide after MPBSE Class 12th board results declared

Two students commit suicide after MPBSE Class 12th board results declared

After the MPBSE Class 12 exam results, two students from Damoh and Satna districts committed suicide, and another attempted to take his life in separate incidents across Madhya Pradesh

suicide rope

Representative Picture

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BHOPAL News: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released class 10th and 12th results 2025 yesterday, May 6 2025. After the board results, two students committed suicide, while another attempted to take his own life in separate incidents. 

Jhagar teen hanged herself

A 17-year-old girl from Jhagar village hanged herself to death after the MPBSE Class 12th results 2025, as per reports shared by Patharia police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi.
 
The teenager took the extreme step following her bad results when her family was occupied with daily work. After knowing her result, she went to the first floor of her house and hanged herself.
 
 
Begi also stated that her family rushed her to the local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. 

Also Read

education, students, studying, exams

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 releasing today at wbresults.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Board results to be out today at 3 pm

Exam results, results

Mizoram board class 12th results 2025 released today at mbse.edu.in

Exam results

MPBSE Class 10th,12th results 2025 out today, check results at mpbse.nic.in

College students, students

GSEB Gujarat board HSC results 2025 released today at gseb.org

Satna district’s boy committed suicide

In another incident, an 18-year-old Class 12th student from Satna district committed suicide just half an hour after the result announcement. Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi shared the news and also mentioned that the student hanged himself. The reason for the suicide is not known, as the family members were unaware of his marks. His parents were living separately due to marital discord, the official said. 
 
In Khagora village, which also comes under the Rampur Baghelan police station area in Satna district, a Class 12 student attempted suicide by hanging himself after failing in the examination, Sandeep Chaturvedi said.
 
However, in this case, his family member intervened, immediately cut the noose and took him to a hospital. The student is currently under treatment, and his condition remains serious, the police official said.
 

More From This Section

CBSE

CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary exam 2025 admit card

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary exam 2025 admit card released

education, students, studying, exams

CUET PG 2025 final answer key out: Here's how to check and download

exams, students, entrance exams

CUET-UG likely to be postponed, fresh dates to be announced soon

exam result, result

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th 2025 topper list: Pragya Jaiswal, Priyal Dwivedi top

Topics : Board results Madhya Pradesh MP Board result

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon