51 candidates file nominations for Nov 13 bypolls to 4 Bihar Assembly seats

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of names is October 30, officials said

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

A total of 51 candidates, including nine women, filed nominations for the November 13 bypolls to four Bihar assembly seats, which became vacant after the last Lok Sabha elections.

The seats are Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj, with results to be announced on November 23.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of names is October 30, officials said.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (Bihar), "A total of 51 candidates, including nine women, filed their nominations till Friday, the last day for filing papers."  Belaganj has the highest number of 17 candidates, including RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh and JD(U)'s Manorma Devi.

 

A total of 14 candidates, including three women, have filed their nominations for Tarari, with prominent candidates such as CPI(ML) Liberation's Raju Yadav and BJP's Vishal Prashant.

In Ramgarh, nine candidates have filed, including RJD's Ajeet Kumar Singh and BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh. Imamganj has 11 candidates, including Dipa Kumari from Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) and RJD's Roshan Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

