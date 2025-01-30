Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Mohan Yadav orders proper arrangements for devotees at MP-UP border

CM Mohan Yadav orders proper arrangements for devotees at MP-UP border

Madhya Pradesh CM expressed his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede at Maha Kumbh

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

CM Yadav emphasised the need for stringent measures at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In response to the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Rewa Division to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh.

CM Yadav emphasised the need for stringent measures at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border to prevent any untoward incidents during the devotee's visit to Maha Kumbh. 

Speaking to ANI, the Madhya Pradesh CM expressed his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede at Maha Kumbh.

 

"Yesterday, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a tragic incident happened during the 'Sangam Snan'. A lot of people lost their lives. May their soul rest in peace. I received information that of the deceased people, three were from Madhya Pradesh...I request you all to stay safe wherever you all are," he said.

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM discusses Japanese railway tech with East Japan Railway chairman

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Yadav invites Japanese investments; state exported $92.8 mn goods

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan to attract big investors for state

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Liquor ban in MP needs joint efforts of govt and society, says CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh govt to ban sale of liquor in 17 'religious' cities

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airplane, airport

LIVE news: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Washington's Reagan Airport

Drinking water

Authorities in J-K warn against spring water use due to contamination

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

No vehicles, VVIP access revoked: UP tightens rules after Kumbh stampede

Republic Day celebrations, R-day parade, file photo

Republic Day Parade: Gujarat tableu wins 'Popular choice' category

Topics : Mohan Yadav Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Maha Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon