Home / India News / Delhi's air quality improves as weather conditions turn favourable

Delhi's air quality improves as weather conditions turn favourable

This is the first time in February that Delhi's AQI has improved to the 'moderate' range

Delhi Air Pollution

The India Meteorological Department has forecast shallow fog over parts of the city during the night and early morning hours on Thursday. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in the national capital has shown a marked improvement, bringing much-needed relief to residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 180 as of 8 am on Thursday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) attributed this improvement to favourable meteorological conditions, including enhanced mixing height, a higher ventilation coefficient, and better conditions for pollutant dispersion.  
 
Delhi’s weather is currently in a transitional phase, as reflected in the variations between maximum and minimum temperatures. At present, daytime temperatures range between 22 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.
 
 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast shallow fog over parts of the city during the night and early morning hours on Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain steady at 25 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.  
 
For the past few weeks, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. This is the first time in February that the AQI has improved to the ‘moderate’ range. Experts and IMD forecasts had previously indicated a likely improvement in air quality over the coming days.  
 
CAQM revokes GRAP Stage III
 
However, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted a decline, with AQI expected to fall into the ‘poor’ category between February 7 and 8. Forecasts suggest that air quality will likely range between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ on February 5 and the following six days.  
 
Earlier, on Monday (February 3) the CAQM revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a downward trend in AQI was observed. The official notification stated, “Delhi’s AQI has been recorded at 286 on 3 February 2025, which is 64 points below the threshold of 350 required for implementing Stage III restrictions, as per the directives of the Supreme Court. Additionally, the IMD has forecast very light rain or drizzle and favourable wind conditions in the coming days.”  

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

