Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / B'desh's Summit reviews cross-border power deals after India changes rule

B'desh's Summit reviews cross-border power deals after India changes rule

India amended its power export rules less than a week after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Summit's plans to import clean electricity via India from 700 megawatts of hydro power plants. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's Summit Group plans to renegotiate preliminary deals to import renewable power from India after a recent rule change by New Delhi allowed generators that exclusively export their electricity to sell locally, the utility's chairman said.
 
India amended its power export rules less than a week after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh early this month amid deadly protests, enabling Adani Power to connect its Godda coal-fired plant - the only generating station under contract to export all its output - to India's domestic grid.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"After the policy change, my partners in India might be more willing to sell in India. Our company will be investing in transmission in Bangladesh and we will have to assume more risks," Summit Group Chairman Aziz Khan told Reuters.
 
The conglomerate, which operates over a dozen fossil fuel-based power generation plants, signed preliminary deals with Indian partners including Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd last year to construct and source supply from 1,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable projects.
 
A spokesman for Tata Power declined to comment on Summit's plans.
 
Green power imports are crucial for slashing emissions in Bangladesh, which gets nearly 99 per cent of its electricity from fossil fuels. Land scarcity in the densely-populated country of over 170 million has constrained higher solar additions.
 

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Agitators thank U'khand CM for passing Bill providing 10% govt job quota

India-EU

India, EU to host conference to discuss threats in online radicalisation

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

WB health dept launches programme for safety of women in night shifts

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED, Cyber Crime conduct search ops at 20 locations in Magicwin case

Modi, Narendra Modi

News updates: PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Summit Power International, the Singapore-based holding company for Summit Group's power generation assets, is exploring options including delaying investments until there is more policy clarity, and renegotiating financial terms to account for higher risks, Khan said.
 
"Such quick changes in policies are always a matter of concern as they have long-term implications," Khan said, referring to India's rule change.
 
Summit's plans to import clean electricity via India from 700 megawatts of hydro power plants it planned to build in Bhutan and Nepal as a part of $3 billion in regional clean power investments also face uncertainty due to a new government in Bangladesh, Khan said.
 
No final decisions on the cross-border investments have been taken yet, Khan said, adding that the company would continue to invest within Bangladesh.
 
Khan said the new Bangladesh government's decision to suspend a law allowing awards of power supply contracts without tenders also contributed to his decision to review projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

Bangladesh's interim govt focused on improving law and order, says new NSA

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Political analysts in Bangladesh urge India to refix ties with Dhaka

Sheikh Hasina

Another murder case filed against Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina

As cases mount, Bangladesh to decide on seeking Hasina's extradition

Narendra Modi

PM Modi raises concern of Hindus' safety in Bangladesh in I-Day speech

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon