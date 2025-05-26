Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Arunachal attracts investment proposals worth Rs 6,357 cr at NE summit

Arunachal attracts investment proposals worth Rs 6,357 cr at NE summit

The MoUs were signed between the state Planning & Investment secretary, and representatives from various companies, the statement said

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

Other agreements include proposals for setting up data centres, tourism infrastructure, and spiritual and heritage tourism, the statement said. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 6,357 crore through the signing of 16 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, held in New Delhi from May 23 to 24, an official statement said here.

The agreements include key sectors such as agri-biofuel, afforestation, healthcare, education, information technology, tourism, and renewable energy.

The MoUs were signed between the state Planning & Investment secretary, and representatives from various companies, the statement said.

Among the major projects is a Rs 2,324 crore investment proposal by Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd to convert agricultural waste into aviation and maritime fuel, while Developer Group India Pvt Ltd committed Rs 1,760 crore for afforestation and carbon credit monetisation, along with additional investments for bamboo plantations.

 

Inlamobi Pvt Ltd has proposed Rs 1,000 crore to set up a European Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours Ayush cluster, while Medhavi Group will invest Rs 178 crore to establish a skill, innovation and tribal entrepreneurship university at Ziro, expected to generate over 430 direct jobs.

Farm Native Group will invest Rs 150 crore in a 250-bed super specialty hospital, projected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Other agreements include proposals for setting up data centres, tourism infrastructure, and spiritual and heritage tourism, the statement said.

These investments are set to create thousands of employment opportunities, enhance healthcare and education, and promote sustainable growth in the state, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also oversees the Planning & Investment portfolio, witnessed the MoU signings.

Mein welcomed the investors and described the event as a transformational milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's growing appeal as an investment destination and its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The deputy chief minister also commended the Planning and Investment department for fostering an investor-friendly environment and driving these strategic partnerships.

Industry giants Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal collectively announced investments exceeding Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the North Eastern region during the summit's inaugural day, marking a historic commitment to the region's growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh North East Investors

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

