Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, says BMC advisory

The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia (Representational image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a "swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said.
The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution.
BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has asked civic personnel to coordinate with the police, and security guards at beaches in the city have been directed to stop people from entering the waters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BMC BMC polls BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon