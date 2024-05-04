Business Standard
FSSAI relaxed pesticide norms in April, allowing 10x more residue in spices

Activists had warned against the policy relaxations, pointing to potential health hazards linked to pesticides

Pepper

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

India had relaxed pesticide norms for herbs and spices, increasing the maximum residue limit (MRL) by tenfold before Hong Kong and Singapore flagged concerns with MDH and Everest masalas, according to a report by the Economic Times.

In an order issued on April 8, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) raised the MRL for a pesticide in herbs and spices to 0.1mg/kg from the previous 0.01mg/kg. The regulator cited “various representations” as the reason for this upward revision.

This move sparked concerns among activists and experts regarding the impact on spice exports and consumer health.

According to a report by the Times of India from last month, activists had warned that this relaxation may lead to increased rejections of Indian spices in large export markets, as well as heightened pesticide consumption among domestic consumers. The Pesticide Action Network of India, a non-profit organisation, had also expressed concern over the potential health risks posed by higher pesticide levels in spices and the cumulative effects of multiple pesticides.

Experts questioned the scientific basis of the decision, noting discrepancies in field trial data and the reliance on unregistered pesticides for setting MRLs.

Recently, leading Indian spice brands MDH and Everest came under scrutiny when Hong Kong and Singapore suspended sales of certain spice blends. This suspension was triggered by elevated levels of ethylene oxide (ETO), a pesticide deemed unsuitable for human consumption due to its association with long-term cancer risks.


United States customs authorities also stated that many shipments of MDH were rejected due to salmonella contamination.

The FSSAI ordered comprehensive testing of spices nationwide following the suspension of sales.

Both companies, MDH and Everest have denied the use of ETO in their products.
First Published: May 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

