Music video of Garba penned by PM Modi released ahead of Navratri

A music video based on a Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday, ahead of Navratri festivities.

The 190-second song released today was penned by the prime minister years ago, PM Modi wrote on his X timeline.

Titled 'Garbo,' the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The PM also shared that he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during this Navratri, that begins tomorrow.

They also thanked the music label for helping them "bring this song and video to life."

The 'Garbo' song garnered over 240,000 views in just 3 hours after it was posted on YouTube channel of the music label.

Navratri is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. Gujarat, however, is the only state that erupts into a nine-night dance festival, perhaps the longest in the world. For nine consecutive nights, people across villages and cities of the state gather in open spaces to celebrate.

Stories of relationships between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, and their emotions, also often make their way into the ras garba music.

Also Read Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri World Music Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and more Apple adds Discovery Station on Apple Music: Here's all you need to know AMI invites applications for artist development programme till July 17 'Evolution important for Armed Forces,' says CDS General Anil Chauhan World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for IND vs PAK match Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja Pandal inspired by Ram Temple on 16 Oct UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok