close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Music video of Garba penned by PM Modi released ahead of Navratri

The PM also shared that he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during this Navratri, that begins tomorrow

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A music video based on a Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday, ahead of Navratri festivities.
The 190-second song released today was penned by the prime minister years ago, PM Modi wrote on his X timeline.
Titled 'Garbo,' the song voiced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label founded by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.
The PM also shared that he has managed to write a new Garba over the last few days, which he will share during this Navratri, that begins tomorrow.
They also thanked the music label for helping them "bring this song and video to life."
The 'Garbo' song garnered over 240,000 views in just 3 hours after it was posted on YouTube channel of the music label.
Navratri is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. Gujarat, however, is the only state that erupts into a nine-night dance festival, perhaps the longest in the world. For nine consecutive nights, people across villages and cities of the state gather in open spaces to celebrate.
Stories of relationships between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, and their emotions, also often make their way into the ras garba music.

Also Read

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

World Music Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and more

Apple adds Discovery Station on Apple Music: Here's all you need to know

AMI invites applications for artist development programme till July 17

'Evolution important for Armed Forces,' says CDS General Anil Chauhan

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for IND vs PAK match

Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja Pandal inspired by Ram Temple on 16 Oct

UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women

CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi navratri Gujarat

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon