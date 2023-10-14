UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the fourth phase of the Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women in Lucknow.

On the occasion, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also flagged off the 'Women Empowerment Rally'.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, 'Women Empowerment Rally' was launched from Lucknow under 'Mission Shakti - Fourth Phase'. The double-engine government is committed to ensuring the safety of mother power and taking them on the path of self-reliance. My heartiest congratulations to all the people working for women's empowerment!"

He also said that Mission Shakti has become a popular scheme in the state as it has led to reduction in crimes against women.

"The Mission Shakti program has not only become popular in the state for putting a check on crimes against women but also UP has become one of the leading states in punishing criminals. It is the result of the success of the Mission Shakti program that the Central Government has also named their women empowerment program, 'Mission Shakti'," he said.

The programmes under Mission Shakti Phase 4, which will be rolled out across Uttar Pradesh from October 14 will focus on the empowerment of women through self-defence. In this phase of the campaign, information about managing women's safety and assistance in emergencies will be provided and there will also be opportunities to connect with various welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments.

"Women and girls will be given special training in self-defence during the Mission Shakti campaign," an official statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government said.

Also Read Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday Priced at Rs 4,950 per 10 gm, Kashmir saffron outshining silver varq At Rs 3,250/10 gm, Kashmiri saffron is now five times costlier than silver UP CM extends greetings on completion of 4 years of Article 370 abrogation CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok Ferry service launch marks big step for India-Sri Lanka: Jaishankar India, Sri Lanka embarking on new chapter in diplomatic, economic ties: PM Delhi air in 'poor' zone on Saturday, min temp 2 notches above normal Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity: PM Modi