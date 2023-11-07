Sensex (-0.03%)
Nabard appoints Goverdhan Rawat, Ajay Kumar Sood as Dy Managing Directors

Rawat has over three decades of experience with NABARD, Ajay Kumar Sood served as the Chief General Manager of NABARD at the Himachal Pradesh Regional Office in Shimla

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the appointment of Goverdhan S Rawat and Ajay Kumar Sood as Deputy Managing Directors.

Rawat has over three decades of experience with NABARD. Previously, he was the Chief General Manager at the Pune, Maharashtra Regional Office. His expertise spans project appraisal, infrastructure financing, rural development, district credit planning, consulting services, board secretariats, and human resources. Rawat is a graduate in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, holds a CAIIB, and has a postgraduate diploma in Banking and Finance. He has also completed an MBA in Leadership and Strategy.
Ajay Kumar Sood served as the Chief General Manager of NABARD at the Himachal Pradesh Regional Office in Shimla. He has extensive expertise in rural infrastructure development, playing a pivotal role in implementing funds like the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), Micro Irrigation Fund, and Warehouse Infrastructure Fund. Sood has a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.

Topics : NABARD agriculture policy agriculture sector

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

