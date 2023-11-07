Sensex (0.01%)
Don't be swayed by Congress' caste-census demand: Mayawati in MP

BSP chief Mayawati accused the BJP of not filling the reservation quota for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs. She also alleged that Congress is using caste-census demands to win votes

Mayawati

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) president Mayawati

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Kicking off her campaign for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday asked people in Madhya Pradesh not to get carried away by the Congress's demand for a caste census.

Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, Mayawati said the Congress delayed conferring the Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"Don't get carried away by the Congress, which is seeking a caste-based census. After Independence, under Congress rule, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal Commission recommended reservations for other backward classes [OBCs]. But the Congress did not act. With polls around the corner, the Congress wants a caste-census," Mayawati said.

She also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has exploited the Dalits and the tribals.

"The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Madhya Pradesh but a large number of the posts of Dalits and OBCs in the government departments are lying vacant. The BJP government is promoting the private sector without granting reservation to the Dalits, tribals and OBCs," Mayawati said.

"It clearly indicates that the BJP government is not concerned about the welfare of the weaker sections," she added.

Highlighting the performance of the four-term BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said her government worked for the welfare of the 'sarva samaj'.

"There was good governance and rule of law in UP then. If the people of Madhya Pradesh want a good government, they should vote for the BSP. The BSP is the only party that is not run on the fund of the rich but on the contribution of the party workers," she said.

(With agency input)

Mayawati Congress caste in india Election news Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

