Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Namo Bharat trains available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots

Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches, the statement said

Namo Bharat train

The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines, the corporation stated, adding that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened its Namo Bharat trains and stations to celebrate personal milestones, offering options for birthday events, pre-wedding shoots and other private occasions, an official statement said on Saturday.

Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches, the statement said.

A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot is also available for static shoots. Bookings start at Rs 5,000 per hour, with 30 minutes each allotted for setting up and removing decorations or equipment, it stated.

The NCRTC said the service offers a distinctive experience, with Namo Bharat's modern, internationally designed coaches providing a visually appealing setting for photographs and small gatherings.

 

The facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines, the corporation stated, adding that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm and will be organised in a way that does not disrupt train operations or inconvenience commuters.

Also Read

Railways, train

Elaborate arrangements at Bihar stations to handle Chhath rush: Railways

train, indian train

North Eastern Railway notifies 145 special puja trains for Chhath festival

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw inaugurates Sonik logistics hub, launches 2 new freight services

Amrit Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat

Bihar to get 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains today: Check route, time

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 3 Amrit Bharat, 4 passenger trains for Bihar

All activities will take place under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the statement said.

With stations located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut South, the initiative is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, offering them a familiar yet unusual space to mark special moments, it said.

The NCRTC stated that it has also formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations.

These locations can be booked for short-term use at competitive rates, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG lays foundation for houses affected by shelling during Op Sindoor

Delhi police

Delhi Police bust ISI-linked drone arms network, arrest 4 suspects

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

gavel law cases

MP HC stays action against ancestral house of Al-Falah chancellor

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Magh Mela to host 120-150 mn pilgrims says UP CM; preparation in full swing

Topics : Trains New Delhi event organiser

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon