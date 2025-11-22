Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Railways crossed 1 bn tonne freight loading by November 19 in FY 25-26

Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand, the railways ministry said

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

According to the ministry, shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year surpassing the 1 billion-tonne mark, reaching 1,020 million tonnes as of November 19, the Railway Ministry said on Saturday.

"This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors: coal remains the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron & finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT)," a press note from the ministry stated.

"Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand," it added.

 

Drawing a comparison, it emphasised that freight loading between April to October further underscores this positive trajectory, touching 935.1 MT in 2025, compared to 906.9 MT during the same period last year, marking a healthy year-on-year growth.

"This sustained momentum, combined with improved daily loading rates, demonstrates Railways' capacity to support India's industrial expansion and infrastructure development," the note said.

Also Read

freight train, railway

NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five yearspremium

RRB Group D exam date 2025

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumespremium

Indian railways recruitment

RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 to be out today

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Security tightened at major railway stations after Delhi blast: Vaishnaw

"Recognising the critical role of cement in India's infrastructure growth, Railways has taken significant steps to optimise this segment's logistics capabilities," it added.

Highlighting the recent rollout of comprehensive reforms, including the Policy for Bulk Cement Terminals and rationalised rates for bulk cement movement in containers, the ministry said that these developments made a strategic initiative to modernise cement transportation.

"These measures aim to increase bulk handling capacity, reduce transit time, and lower logistics costs, directly benefiting both industry players and end consumers while driving greater efficiency across the supply chain. Such targeted interventions catalyse sectoral transformation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, shifting bulk goods movement to rail yields multiple benefits that extend beyond mere commercial metrics.

"It reduces carbon footprints, decongests highways, and provides industries, including MSMEs, access to greener logistics solutions," the note said.

"These developments reinforce India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emission targets and positioning Railways as a catalyst for both economic and environmental progress," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

MP HC stays action against ancestral house of Al-Falah chancellor

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Magh Mela to host 120-150 mn pilgrims says UP CM; preparation in full swing

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic police get ₹84 cr in fines during GRAP checks from Oct 14

George Kurian

Central agencies can intervene in Sabarimala gold loss issue: George Kurian

Rithala metro station, fire

Fire in Dharavi huts disrupts Harbour line trains, no injuries reported

Topics : Indian Railways Freight Railway Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon